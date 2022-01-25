Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKRTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Danske upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

Shares of AKRTF stock remained flat at $$2.82 on Thursday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.