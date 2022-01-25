Akumin (TSE:AKU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.82

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 6050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

AKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, November 8th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$163.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.77.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Akumin Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akumin Company Profile (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

