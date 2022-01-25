Alaska Air Group (ALK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALK opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 321.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.