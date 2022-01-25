Albert Gourley Acquires 110,958 Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) insider Albert Gourley acquired 110,958 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £43,273.62 ($58,383.19).
LON:TRR opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.51) on Tuesday. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 30.30 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 47 ($0.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £94.35 million and a P/E ratio of 46.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.84.
About Trident Royalties
