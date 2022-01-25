Alerus Financial NA Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,953,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $192.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.84 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

