Alerus Financial NA Invests $1.76 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $309.05 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.76 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

