Alerus Financial NA Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 51.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 117,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 39,681 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $240.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

