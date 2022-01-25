Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.82 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Hasbro worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.