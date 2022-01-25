Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.89% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEX opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

