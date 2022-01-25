Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 36.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $143.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $138.57 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.