Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 18,279 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

