Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 184,643 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184,643 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Kilroy Realty worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182,003 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

