Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 32,989 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of Trinseo worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

