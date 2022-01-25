Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,095 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

