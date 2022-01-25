Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,211 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Li Auto by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after buying an additional 4,906,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,314,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,753,000 after buying an additional 970,451 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NASDAQ LI opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

