Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 847 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.65.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.