Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($301.14) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($305.68) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($319.32) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($279.55) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($295.45) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €242.23 ($275.26).

ALV opened at €216.60 ($246.14) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €208.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €203.35. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

