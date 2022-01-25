Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Tim Scholefield Buys 2,000 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Tim Scholefield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £5,120 ($6,907.72).
Allianz Technology Trust stock opened at GBX 266.13 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 237 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 338.50.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.