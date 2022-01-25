Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $18.00. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth approximately $5,933,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.