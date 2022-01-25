Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $112,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $68.23 on Tuesday, reaching $2,539.21. 24,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,377. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,870.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,827.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,809.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total value of $7,151,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

