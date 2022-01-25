Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $68.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,539.06. 17,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,377. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,809.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,870.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2,827.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

