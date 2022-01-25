AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 59.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 258.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSM. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

