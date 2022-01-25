AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $616,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Integer by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Integer by 363.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Integer by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Integer by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Integer by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

