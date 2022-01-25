AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $630,000 in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,146,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,523 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 493,962 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,853,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

ACRS opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $622.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

