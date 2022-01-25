AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $638,000 in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NYSE CVI opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 1.78.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

