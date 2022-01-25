AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,580 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $298,280,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of CLVT opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

