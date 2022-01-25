AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,747 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Timken by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

