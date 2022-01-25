AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,167 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $238,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

BJRI stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

