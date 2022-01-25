Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ALTG opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 175,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,395. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

