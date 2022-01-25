Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,193 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Alto Ingredients worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $263,600 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $305.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.53 million. Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

