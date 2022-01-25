Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.86% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $317,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

AIMC stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

