Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,890.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,382.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,404.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.