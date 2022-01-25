Amcor (AMCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Amcor has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.796-$0.826 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.79-$0.81 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amcor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

