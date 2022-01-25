Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMTB. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.86.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.14%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 593,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61,171 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

