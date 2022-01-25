American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.59% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $24,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $674.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $122,603.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $436,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,149. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

