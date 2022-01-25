American Century Companies Inc. Has $21.29 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 275.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,815 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.80% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SFM opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

