American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.09 Million Stock Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,931 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.84% of Arko worth $23,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Arko by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arko by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arko by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Arko by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

ARKO stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

