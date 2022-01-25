American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 1,500.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,979 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Cohu worth $27,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after buying an additional 495,304 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,635,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,686,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.