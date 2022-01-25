American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.41% of Capri worth $30,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Capri by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

