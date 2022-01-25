American Century Companies Inc. Sells 14,057 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,057 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.33% of Sensata Technologies worth $29,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

