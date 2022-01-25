American Century Companies Inc. Sells 55,966 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of LKQ worth $25,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 12.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,556,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.2% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $94,597,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.