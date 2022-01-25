American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

AMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of AMH opened at $38.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 120.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

