America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of America’s Car-Mart worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

CRMT opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.56 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.58 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

