AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AMETEK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME opened at $136.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.