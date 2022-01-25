Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

