Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Increased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock opened at $161.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.29. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.