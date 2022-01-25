Analysts Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post sales of $122.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.40 million. Cactus posted sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $431.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.50 million to $433.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $610.14 million, with estimates ranging from $593.13 million to $625.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cactus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cactus by 126,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

WHD traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. 544,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. Cactus has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

