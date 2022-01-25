Analysts Anticipate Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fluence Energy.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
FLNC stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $39.40.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fluence Energy stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.