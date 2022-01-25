Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $237.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.90. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,102,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

