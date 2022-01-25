Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

IR traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 64,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,257. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.